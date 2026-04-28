Stunning Muslim LADY faces backlash after starring as a video vixen in IYANII’s ‘Mali Safi’ song without hijab (PHOTOs)







Tuesday, April 28, 2026 - The internet has erupted after a beautiful Somali lady was featured as a video vixen in Kenyan singer, Iyanii’s latest hit, Mali Safi.

In the trending video, the stunning Muslim woman ditched her hijab, confidently shows off her hair and natural curves.

While many fans praised her boldness, confidence, and beauty, a section of Muslims castigated her for the controversial decision, arguing that it went against cultural and religious expectations.

Interestingly, more Muslim women are increasingly embracing a liberal approach to fashion and lifestyle, especially within the entertainment industry.

Casual dressing, bold appearances, and participation in music videos are becoming more common, a trend that has not sat well with conservative voices, particularly Muslim men.

The Kenyan DAILY POST