From Zanzibar to Diani! CONNIE GITHINJI, the LADY murdered by TONY ODHIAMBO at Kileleshwa Airbnb, lived a posh lifestyle despite humble roots in Murang’a (PHOTOs)







Tuesday, April 28, 2026 - Connie Githinji, the 22-year-old lady who is believed to have been murdered at an Airbnb apartment in Kileleshwa by serial offender, Tony Odhiambo, was known for living a soft life despite coming from a humble background.





She often flaunted her lifestyle on social media, leaving many now questioning how she managed to afford such a high-end life.

Connie frequently travelled far and wide, enjoying vacations in places like Zanzibar and Diani.

Reports indicate that she met Tony Odhiambo through a dating site, after which they linked up at the Airbnb where the incident occurred.

While Tony claims that she jumped to her death, her family has disputed the claims, insisting that foul play was involved.

Investigations into the matter are ongoing.

See more of her photos below and watch her naughty video via this LINK>>>

The Kenyan DAILY POST