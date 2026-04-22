HOMEWRECKER! Drama as a LADY accuses upcoming radio presenter, DORIS KAGENDO, of sending private photos to her pastor husband and leaks them

Wednesday, April 22,
2026 - Drama has erupted on social media after a woman publicly accused
upcoming radio presenter, Doris Kagendo, of sending private photos to her
husband.
According to the woman, she discovered the photos after
snooping through her husband’s phone, where she found intimate images sent by
Doris.
In anger, she briefly posted some of the photos on Facebook
before deleting them, accusing the presenter of wrecking her marriage.
In response, Doris Kagendo addressed the accusations on her
Facebook page, shamelessly admitting that she had a relationship with the
married man, who is reportedly a pastor.
However, she described the relationship as purely
transactional and dismissed the backlash, even daring the woman to leak more
private photos, claiming she has “done worse.”
Below are social media posts shared by the aggrieved wife exposing Doris Kagendo
Kagendo’s response
The Kenyan DAILY POST
0 Comments