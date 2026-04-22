HOMEWRECKER! Drama as a LADY accuses upcoming radio presenter, DORIS KAGENDO, of sending private photos to her pastor husband and leaks them







Wednesday, April 22, 2026 - Drama has erupted on social media after a woman publicly accused upcoming radio presenter, Doris Kagendo, of sending private photos to her husband.

According to the woman, she discovered the photos after snooping through her husband’s phone, where she found intimate images sent by Doris.

In anger, she briefly posted some of the photos on Facebook before deleting them, accusing the presenter of wrecking her marriage.

In response, Doris Kagendo addressed the accusations on her Facebook page, shamelessly admitting that she had a relationship with the married man, who is reportedly a pastor.

However, she described the relationship as purely transactional and dismissed the backlash, even daring the woman to leak more private photos, claiming she has “done worse.”

Below are social media posts shared by the aggrieved wife exposing Doris Kagendo

Kagendo’s response





The Kenyan DAILY POST