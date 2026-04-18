Slay Queen takes to X to flex in a Prado, twitter DCI link the car to the fatal accident that claimed 400m hurdles World champion NICHOLAS BETT (LOOK)







Saturday, April 18, 2026 - A casual photo of a lady chilling in a Toyota Prado has ignited scrutiny online after Twitter “detectives” linked the vehicle to a tragic past.

The lady had shared the image from the car’s window, with no number plates visible.

However, eagle‑eyed netizens zoomed in and identified the plates from the window, matching the Prado once owned by the late Nicholas Bett, Kenya’s former 400m hurdles world champion, who died in a road accident in August 2018.

Speculation quickly mounted on how the vehicle - thought to have been nearly written off - was back on the road.

Amid the online frenzy, the lady set the record straight, clarifying that the car had been salvaged and repaired after the accident.

She explained that her father later purchased it, ending the speculation and putting the matter to rest.

The Kenyan DAILY POST