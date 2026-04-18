A man who has been dressing like a WOMAN to disguise himself and steal from truck drivers along a busy highway nabbed (VIDEO)







Saturday, April 18, 2026 - A suspected thief who disguised himself as a woman to evade detection has been apprehended.

According to reports, the suspect has been targeting truck drivers along a busy highway by requesting lifts before stealing their phones and important documents and then disappearing without a trace.

His unusual tactic is believed to have helped him gain the trust of unsuspecting drivers, allowing him to carry out the thefts undetected for some time.

The suspect was eventually nabbed, bringing an end to his cunning tricks.

In a video shared online, the suspect is heard confessing that she sells the stolen items cheaply in Naivasha.

He pleads for mercy as the drivers threaten to lynch him.

Watch the video of the dramatic incident on Facebook via this LINK>>>

The Kenyan DAILY POST