“Sitaki Watoto’!! LESBIAN KIKUYU LADY’s shocking confession leaves mother in tears - “Niko na mtu na mimi ndiye bwana”







Monday, April 06, 2026 - A Kikuyu lady has stirred conversation on X after sharing how her mother reacted when she revealed that she doesn’t want children.

In her viral post, @Wanjiru_ML disclosed that her mother broke down in tears upon hearing the news.

She added that she plans to deliver an even more shocking revelation, that she is a lesbian and the “man” in her relationship, once her mother recovers from the first disclosure.

She tweeted:

“Nimeambia mathee mimi sitaki watoto akaanza kulia… sahii nangoja amalize kulia nimwambie ninko na mtu na mimi ndiye bwanaa.”

Her post sparked lively debate online, with many netizens reflecting on how African parents, especially mothers, often pressure their children to provide grandchildren.

Others weighed in on the challenges of coming out, noting how difficult it can be for parents to accept their children’s choices.





The Kenyan DAILY POST