This plus-size LADY stepped out for an event in a daring outfit - PHOTOs and VIDEO spark reactions

Monday, April 6, 2026 - A plus-size lady has left social media buzzing after she was captured on camera attending an event in a bold and daring outfit.
She appeared confident and unbothered as she made her way to
the venue, wearing an outfit that turned heads.
Images and a video of her outfit have since circulated
online, sparking mixed reactions.
While some defended her, saying she has the right to express
herself freely, others felt the outfit was not appropriate for a public
setting.
See photos and video>>> below
You guys are just jealous , the girl is ok. She dressed according to the occasion!— Doreen Kabareebe Harris (@Iamkabareebe) April 6, 2026
As long as she’s confident with her body, I think that’s what matters! pic.twitter.com/GI0vgF5VsU
The Kenyan DAILY POST
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