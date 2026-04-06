This plus-size LADY stepped out for an event in a daring outfit - PHOTOs and VIDEO spark reactions







Monday, April 6, 2026 - A plus-size lady has left social media buzzing after she was captured on camera attending an event in a bold and daring outfit.

She appeared confident and unbothered as she made her way to the venue, wearing an outfit that turned heads.

Images and a video of her outfit have since circulated online, sparking mixed reactions.

While some defended her, saying she has the right to express herself freely, others felt the outfit was not appropriate for a public setting.

See photos and video>>> below

You guys are just jealous , the girl is ok. She dressed according to the occasion!



As long as she’s confident with her body, I think that’s what matters! pic.twitter.com/GI0vgF5VsU — Doreen Kabareebe Harris (@Iamkabareebe) April 6, 2026

The Kenyan DAILY POST