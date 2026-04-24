SHOCK as a KAMBA man is accused of biting his wife’s KASUSU during domestic altercation in Nairobi (Court Details)







Friday, April 24, 2026 – A 28‑year‑old man from Mukuru kwa Njenga was arraigned in court over shocking allegations of biting his wife on the private parts, ear and limbs during a violent domestic altercation.

Vincent Muema Ndunda appeared before Makadara Senior Resident Magistrate Stephanie Bett, where he pleaded not guilty to charges of causing grievous harm to his wife, Betty (not her real name).

He was released on a cash bail of Sh100,000 pending trial.

According to the complainant, she had left their four‑year‑old daughter in Ndunda’s care while visiting a friend.

When she failed to return early, Ndunda went searching and found her at a pub, speaking on the phone with an unidentified person.

A confrontation ensued, and the situation escalated when she returned home intoxicated.

The prosecution alleges that Ndunda slapped her, pursued her to a friend’s house, and later attacked her at home, accusing her of infidelity.

In a disturbing twist, he allegedly tore off her clothes before biting her ‘kasusu’, ear and hand.

Neighbours and Nyumba Kumi elders intervened, rescuing the woman and rushing her to Nairobi Women’s Hospital for treatment.

The case is scheduled for hearing on October 13th.

The Kenyan DAILY POST