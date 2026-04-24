“Kumbe Nilikua Nachungia Mtu Bibi” - Heartbroken KALENJIN man cries out on social media after being dumped by his long-time girlfriend! This guy is a simp (LOOK)







Friday, April 24, 2026 - A heartbroken Kalenjin man has sparked reactions on social media after opening up about his painful breakup.

In a series of emotional posts, the distraught man accused his now ex-girlfriend of betrayal, claiming that she left him for another man despite their long-term relationship.

According to his posts, the two had dated for a considerable period and had plans of settling down, making the breakup even more devastating for him.

The man’s candid expression of heartbreak has since gone viral, with netizens sharing mixed reactions, some sympathizing with him, while others urging him to move on and labelling him a simp.

The Kenyan DAILY POST