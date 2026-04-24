Media personality ANDREW KIBE explains why ‘he really’ wanted comedian NJUGUSH and WAKAVINYE to break up - “NJUGUSH had started...” (VIDEO)







Friday, April 24, 2026 - Controversial media personality, Andrew Kibe, has revealed that he wanted comedian Njugush and his wife, Celestine Ndinda (Wakavinye), to break up.

In the video circulating online, Kibe welcomed the couple’s decision to end their decade-long marriage, stating that the heartbreak will spur Njugush’s comedy career.

“I really wanted them to break up so that Njugush] can come back.”

“Njugush had started producing some sketchy content that was not making sense.”

“But you know when you’re down and hurt, that’s when you produce your best.”

Kibe argued that Njugush’s most impactful work could only return if he endured emotional hardship, insisting that marriage had stifled his individual creativity.

He claimed that he had previously warned Njugush that Ndinda would “attach herself” to him and “suck” his energy and talent.

Kibe went on to predict a shift in their business dealings, alleging that Wakavinye will strategically align with corporate partners who would eventually side with her over Njugush.

The video>>> has fueled heated reactions, with some netizens accusing Kibe of insensitivity while others agreed with his controversial take.

The Kenyan DAILY POST