SHOCK as it emerges that VICTOR MATARA is set to walk free after killing KANYARI’s sister due to lack of sufficient evidence - CCTV footage was inadmissible in court







Wednesday, April 29, 2026 - Murder suspect, Victor Matara, has reportedly walked free after the prosecution failed to produce enough evidence to prove that he killed Pastor Victor Kanyari’s sister, Scarlet Wahu, at an Airbnb in South B.

According to reports, the case failed to proceed after the Director of Public Prosecutions Renson Ingonga failed to produce evidence or witnesses to testify that indeed Matara killed Wahu.

CCTV evidence produced in court by the prosecution was deemed insufficient.

Matara’s lawyer argued that his client met Wahu through an online site and had no motive to kill her.

He also told the court that the CCTV footage produced was inadmissible since the Airbnb was not licensed.

Wahu was murdered in cold blood in 2024 after meeting Matara for a night of fun.

The judge had warned the DPP that should he fail to produce a witness by Wednesday 29th April 2026, the case will be treated as closed.

The Kenyan DAILY POST