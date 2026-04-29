Socialite RISPER FAITH’s marriage on the rocks as husband kicks her out and demands DNA test for their son over infidelity - “Wanaume, Usioe Kunguru”







Wednesday, April 29, 2026 - The hyped marriage between former socialite-turned-influencer, Risper Faith, and her husband, Brayo, is reportedly on the rocks.

According to online reports, Brayo, who resides in the United States, is said to have kicked Risper out of his mother’s mansion, where she had been staying.

Risper has since relocated to a rented apartment in Kilimani.

Her estranged husband is also alleged to be demanding a DNA test for their firstborn son, amid claims of infidelity.

Risper is further alleged to be involved in an affair with a “Ben 10”, who ‘supplies her with electricity’ as her husband works abroad.

The Ben 10 may have fathered her firstborn son, prompting her husband to demand a DNA test.

See receipts sent to Edgar Obare on Risper’s troubled marriage.

The Kenyan DAILY POST