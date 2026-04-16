SHOCK as it emerges that the Mzungu man suspected of killing his fiancé, Instagram influencer ASHLEE JENAE, was married with two kids







Thursday, April 16, 2026 - Fresh details have emerged as police continue investigations into the death of Instagram influencer, Ashlee Jenae, whose lifeless body was retrieved from a luxurious hotel room in Tanzania, where she had been staying with her mzungu fiancé, Joe McCann.

The couple had been publicly sharing their relationship on social media, portraying a glamorous lifestyle and a seemingly happy romance.

However, new information now indicates that Joe was married and had two children, a revelation that has shocked many online.

Joe has since been identified as the main suspect in Ashlee’s death, with investigators reportedly focusing on his movements and actions during their stay.

While initial reports suggested suicide, authorities are now treating the case as suspicious.

It is believed that he may have killed her and attempted to stage the scene to appear like a suicide, although investigations are still ongoing.

The Kenyan DAILY POST