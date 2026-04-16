MADNESS!! Beautiful LADY stuns netizens after revealing what she carries in her ‘heavy’ handbag (VIDEO)







Thursday, April 16, 2026 - You’ve probably wondered what ladies really stash in their handbags when heading out for parties or events.

Well, one viral clip has given netizens a hilarious answer.

In the video>>>, a stylish young woman is spotted at what appears to be a wedding reception.

As guests enjoy their meals, she casually reaches into her handbag and pulls out - wait for it - an avocado, which she proceeds to eat alongside the rice served.

The unexpected move has left social media in stitches, sparking wild reactions with netizens debating the quirky essentials women never leave behind when stepping out.

Its always the cute ones 😅 pic.twitter.com/21pkOSh83y — Elkanah Mbaka 🇰🇪✌️ (@ElkanahMbaka) April 14, 2026

The Kenyan DAILY POST