SHOCK and disbelief as netizens react to comedian NJGUGUSH and CELESTINE NDINDA break up - “I will never believe in true love again”







Wednesday, April 22, 2026 - The Kenyan entertainment scene is struggling to come to terms with the shocking news that comedy power couple, Timothy Ndegwa Kimani, popularly known as Blessed Njugush, and his wife Celestine Ndinda, alias Wakavinye, have officially parted ways.

On Tuesday, April 21st, Njugush confirmed via Instagram that the two had separated “after careful thought and with mutual respect.”

In a twist that stunned fans, he revealed that the split was not recent, the couple has quietly lived apart for months while maintaining a united front for their family.

“Last year, we made the decision to part ways after much thought and with mutual respect. We have been co‑parenting and our children remain our top priority,” Njugush stated.

The announcement came after months of speculation with reports alleging that Celestine had been cheating on him with her nails guy identified as Polycarp.

The duo, who rose to fame through viral comedy skits and built their brand with the “Through Thick and Thin” live shows, emphasized their continued commitment to parenting despite the end of their romantic journey.

Celebrity reactions poured in almost instantly.

Obinna expressed disbelief with “Aki nooooo,” while Milly Chebby echoed with “Noooooo.”

Terence Creative posted “Sad” alongside heartbreak emojis.

Milly Wajesus offered a reflective take, stating, “Every marriage has its own story. Some end, some endure, but the idea of marriage itself is still worth believing in.”

Njugush and Wakavinye’s love story dates back to their college days, where they shared struggles before rising to become household names and brand ambassadors.

Their journey has long been seen as the blueprint for building a partnership in Kenya’s digital era.

While they have asked for privacy, the announcement marks the end of one of Kenya’s most admired celebrity couples.

The Kenyan DAILY POST