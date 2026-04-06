Seeing MAMA RACHAEL wearing black sunglasses does not mean she has been beaten by her husband, President RUTO – PASSARIS fires back at GACHAGUA (VIDEO)







Monday, April 06, 2026 - Nairobi Woman Rep, Esther Passaris, has strongly condemned remarks by former Deputy President, Rigathi Gachagua, who implied that First Lady Rachel Ruto wears dark glasses at night to conceal injuries from alleged spousal abuse.

In her Easter Monday video>>>, Passaris dismissed the insinuation as reckless, warning that it trivializes gender-based violence for political gain amid Gachagua’s ongoing feud with President William Ruto following his 2024 impeachment.

Sharing the clip on X, Passaris wrote: “Targeting our First Lady, Her Excellency @MamaRachelRuto, and suggesting that her wearing shades is evidence of abuse is reckless and irresponsible.”

“Gender-based violence is not something to trivialize, weaponize or turn into political theatre.”

“It is a serious issue that affects real women, real families, and real survivors, and it must never be reduced to speculation, insinuation, or cheap political attacks.”

In the video, Passaris quipped: “Hi Riggy G, I’m in my bedroom wearing shades, and my husband has not given me a blow.”

She added that even she sometimes wears sunglasses during events to discreetly cover up when she dozes off.

Targeting our First Lady, Her Excellency @MamaRachelRuto, and suggesting that her wearing shades is evidence of abuse is reckless and irresponsible. Sexual and gender-based violence is not something to trivialize, weaponize, or turn into political theatre. It is a serious issue… pic.twitter.com/ZKV4GSUNy1 — Esther Muthoni Passaris (@EstherPassaris) April 6, 2026

The Kenyan DAILY POST