BETTY KAYLLO sets the record straight on her age gap with Gen Z boyfriend, CHARLIE - “9 years is not so much” (VIDEO)







Monday, April 06, 2026 - Media personality, Betty Kyallo, has finally addressed speculation surrounding the age gap between her and her Gen Z boyfriend, Charlie.

In a playful video>>>, Betty, who recently turned 37, teased Charlie by asking how long she had to wait for him to be born.

Charlie revealed that he was born when Betty was already nine years old, prompting Betty to quip: “Nine years is not so much.”

Charlie added that despite the age difference, he believes their relationship is part of God’s plan, noting that both had lived their lives before meeting and are now preparing to welcome a baby together.

The couple’s age gap has often been a topic of online debate, but Betty and Charlie have consistently dismissed it as non-issue in their relationship.

On Friday, December 19th, 2025, Betty announced her pregnancy with a dazzling maternity shoot alongside Charlie, captioning the post: “We’ve been cooking something oh so sweet.”

Since going public, the pair has shared countless affectionate moments online, from cozy videos to playful posts, showcasing their chemistry and openness despite scrutiny.

Betty has also introduced her daughter, Ivanna, to Charlie, underscoring the seriousness of their relationship.

Fast-fading media personality, BETTY KYALLO, downplays age gap with her Gen-Z boyfriend in a playful video - “Chuma ya Doshi At Work?” pic.twitter.com/fe4iTPkSJi — DAILY POST 🇰🇪 (@dailypost_ke) April 6, 2026

The Kenyan DAILY POST