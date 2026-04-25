See how a drunkard bachelor was buried after being knocked down by a vehicle - He was buried as if he had never existed (VIDEO)

Saturday, April 25, 2026 - A social media video has sparked reactions after highlighting the burial of a man who reportedly died after being knocked down by a vehicle.
According to the narrator, the deceased, described as a
bachelor who struggled with alcoholism, was buried in a quiet and unusual
manner, with the grave left almost unnoticeable, as if no burial had taken
place.
The burial service was conducted while the body remained in
the mortuary, with mourners dispersing afterward.
Later, elders are said to have conducted a private burial
away from the public.
Reports further claim that children and younger men without
families were not allowed to witness the final rites.
The post also states that grass was planted over the grave
and the deceased’s belongings donated the following day.
Watch the video>>> below
The Kenyan DAILY POST
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