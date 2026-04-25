See how a drunkard bachelor was buried after being knocked down by a vehicle - He was buried as if he had never existed (VIDEO)







Saturday, April 25, 2026 - A social media video has sparked reactions after highlighting the burial of a man who reportedly died after being knocked down by a vehicle.

According to the narrator, the deceased, described as a bachelor who struggled with alcoholism, was buried in a quiet and unusual manner, with the grave left almost unnoticeable, as if no burial had taken place.

The burial service was conducted while the body remained in the mortuary, with mourners dispersing afterward.

Later, elders are said to have conducted a private burial away from the public.

Reports further claim that children and younger men without families were not allowed to witness the final rites.

The post also states that grass was planted over the grave and the deceased’s belongings donated the following day.

Watch the video>>> below

The Kenyan DAILY POST