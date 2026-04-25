“Hana Bibi Ama Watoto” - Obituary of 80-year-old mzee who never married or went to school sparks online buzz



Saturday, April 25, 2026 - A social media user has sparked reactions online after sharing an obituary of an 80-year-old man identified as Kitunga Ndetei, who died without ever marrying or attending school.

According to the post, the user attended the burial ceremony and was struck by how brief the obituary was, with all details fitting on a single page.

The deceased is said to have lived a quiet and simple life, with little documented about his background, education or family, which was reflected in the short obituary.

The post has since attracted mixed reactions, with some netizens expressing sympathy, while others reflected on the importance of legacy and family.

Watch the video>>> below

The Kenyan DAILY POST

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