Record Pay Day!! The millions SABASTIAN SAWE will pocket after historic sub 2 hour run in London Marathon!







Sunday, April 26, 2026 - Sebastian Sawe has etched his name in history after becoming the first human to run a marathon in under two hours.

The Kenyan star stunned the world at the 2026 London Marathon on Sunday, April 26th, clocking an extraordinary 1:59:30 to smash late Kelvin Kiptum’s previous record by over a minute.

The blistering race also saw Ethiopia’s Yomif Kejelcha breaking the two‑hour barrier on his debut, finishing in 1:59:41, while Jacob Kiplimo came third in 2:00:28.

But it was Sawe’s feat that stole the headlines, and the millions.

According to the London Marathon’s prize structure, Sawe pockets $55,000 (KSh 7.1 million) for his first‑place finish.

But the real windfall lies in the bonuses.

His world record earns him an additional $125,000 (KSh 16.1 million), while breaking the sub‑2:02:00 mark secures another $150,000 (KSh 19.1 million).

In total, Sawe walks away with a staggering KSh 42.3 million, and that’s before factoring in lucrative sponsorship deals with brands like Adidas, which are expected to push his earnings even higher.

For context, second‑place Kejelcha will receive $30,000 (KSh 3.8 million), while Kiplimo takes home $22,500 (KSh 2.9 million).

Sawe’s payday dwarfs theirs, cementing his run not only as a sporting miracle but also as one of the most financially rewarding performances in marathon history.

In one afternoon, Sawe didn’t just shatter records, he unlocked generational wealth, proving that history‑making moments can be measured in both seconds and shillings.

The Kenyan DAILY POST