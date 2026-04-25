Multiple PHOTOs of KENDI, the massage LADY accusing comedian TERENCE CREATIVE of taking advantage of her - Aliingiza Bila Yeye Kujua Na Hakutumia ‘SI-DIH’







Saturday, April 25, 2026 - Popular comedian, Terence Creative, is on the spot after a lady identified as Kendi accused him of taking advantage of her.

According to Kendi, Terence visited a spa where she works a few days ago and requested massage services.

She claims that during the session, he acted inappropriately and engaged in an encounter without her consent or protection.

She further alleges that he later attempted to buy her silence by sending her Ksh 3,000.

Kendi says she has since reported the matter to the police.

Kendi is described as a young single mother.

See her photos below.

The Kenyan DAILY POST