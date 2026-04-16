Reactions as repossessed 2023 Mercedes-Benz G-Wagon is put on sale at Ksh 28 million - The owner is a cartel member linked to unpaid Government contracts

Thursday, April 16, 2026 - A repossessed 2023 Mercedes-Benz G-Wagon was listed for sale at approximately Ksh 28 million, sparking reactions online.
According to reports circulating online, the luxury SUV was
recovered after the owner failed to repay a loan, leading to repossession by
auctioneers.
Further reports claim that the owner is a cartel member linked
to Government contracts.
The allegations have reignited debate over delays in payment
to contractors, with many claiming that a significant number of suppliers
involved in Government tenders are still awaiting their payment.
Some contractors have been forced to liquidate assets, with others, like in this case, losing high-value properties such as luxury vehicles to auctioneers.
The Kenyan DAILY POST
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