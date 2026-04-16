Reactions as repossessed 2023 Mercedes-Benz G-Wagon is put on sale at Ksh 28 million - The owner is a cartel member linked to unpaid Government contracts







Thursday, April 16, 2026 - A repossessed 2023 Mercedes-Benz G-Wagon was listed for sale at approximately Ksh 28 million, sparking reactions online.

According to reports circulating online, the luxury SUV was recovered after the owner failed to repay a loan, leading to repossession by auctioneers.

Further reports claim that the owner is a cartel member linked to Government contracts.

The allegations have reignited debate over delays in payment to contractors, with many claiming that a significant number of suppliers involved in Government tenders are still awaiting their payment.

Some contractors have been forced to liquidate assets, with others, like in this case, losing high-value properties such as luxury vehicles to auctioneers.

The Kenyan DAILY POST