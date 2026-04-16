Media Personality MWALIMU RACHEL backs women choosing to be child-free with bold stance - “Not Everyone Is Meant to Be a Parent”







Thursday, April 16, 2026 - Media Personality, Mwalimu Rachel, has given her two cents on the growing trend of women choosing to be child‑free, sparking fresh conversation around modern parenting and personal choice.

In a candid Instagram video, the outspoken radio presenter shared her unapologetic views, reminding her audience that parenthood is not a universal calling.

“Not everyone is meant to be a parent, and that is why I stand with my girlies who choose to be childless,” she declared.

The mother of one went on to reflect on the realities of parenting today, noting that many children are born unexpectedly - often referred to as “oops babies.”

While these little ones are cherished, she suggested that with deeper self‑awareness and knowledge, some people might have made different choices earlier in life.

“Many of the kids that we have now, let’s be honest, are oops babies, as we like to call them, but we love them, but if we knew then what we know now, the knowledge we have acquired over time”, she said.

She emphasized that parenthood is a heavy responsibility requiring emotional and mental readiness, urging those already in motherhood to seek therapy and healing.

“For those of us who are already moms, let’s get to therapy and take a day at a time but to my girlies who deep down still believe they do not want to have kids I stand with you and my advice to you to do is to work on your inner child and healing that child,” she added.

The Kenyan DAILY POST