Prime CS MUDAVADI’s son, MICHAEL, marries beautiful ANN NIXXIE NYAGUTHII in elegant Nairobi ceremony (PHOTOs)







Sunday, April 26, 2026 - Michael Mudavadi, son of Prime Cabinet Secretary Musalia Mudavadi, exchanged vows with his longtime love, Ann Nixxie Nyaguthii, in an elegant wedding ceremony on Saturday, April 25th.

The event, hosted at the scenic Jockey Club in Nairobi, drew a distinguished guest list that included Mama Ida Odinga, Higher Education PS Beatrice Inyangala, Diaspora PS Roseline Njogu, and former Attorney General Amos Wako.

The groom stood out in a striking green three-piece suit, layered with a crisp white blazer and complemented by a dark green tie, while the bride radiated elegance in a flowing white gown adorned with delicate floral embroidery, paired with a classic veil.

Their fashion choices blended sophistication with subtle flair, setting the tone for a memorable celebration.

In a statement on social media, Mudavadi described the wedding as a moment of immense joy and gratitude for his family.

“As a father, few moments compare to seeing your child step into a new season of life grounded in love, maturity, commitment and purpose,” he noted.

Mudavadi offered prayers and blessings for the couple, expressing hope that their marriage would be anchored in faith and strengthened by patience, wisdom and enduring love.

“May your home be built on peace, laughter, understanding, loyalty, and unconditional love through every season of life,” he said.

The Kenyan DAILY POST