Charlton Athletic and Harambee Stars defender, COLLINS SICHENJE, spotted getting cozy with his Kikuyu girlfriend, SHARON NJOKI, in England – Netizens react (PHOTOs)







Sunday, April 26, 2026 - Harambee Stars defender, Collins Sichenje, who currently plays for English Championship side, Charlton Athletic, is making headlines for reasons beyond the pitch.

The young footballer was recently spotted in England enjoying tender moments with his curvy Kikuyu girlfriend, identified as Sharon Njoki.

Photos of the couple cozying up have circulated online, sparking a flurry of reactions from netizens.

While some fans celebrated Sichenje’s blossoming romance, others were quick to caution him, urging the defender to stay focused on his football career.

A section of online users went further, reviving old stereotypes about Kikuyu women, with cheeky remarks suggesting their “uncanny ability to smell money and position themselves.”

The viral images have since ignited debate, with supporters defending the player’s right to enjoy his personal life, while critics argue that distractions off the pitch could affect his performance.

Sichenje, who has steadily built his reputation as one of Kenya’s promising football exports, now finds himself balancing the pressures of professional sport with the scrutiny that comes with fame.

The Kenyan DAILY POST