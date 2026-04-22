Potential Side Chick? PHOTOs of TRACY SONKOI, the beautiful waitress SONKO was flirting with at JKIA and took her phone number! Huyu Msichana Ni Mali Safi







Wednesday, April 22, 2026 - Former Nairobi Governor Mike Sonko couldn’t hide his excitement after he came across a beautiful waitress at Jomo Kenyatta International Airport while en route to Mombasa for a business trip.

He shared a video flirting with the lady, identified as Tracy Sonkoi, and praised her beauty before the two exchanged phone numbers.

Tracy said she was single and appeared at ease giving out her phone number to Sonko.

Just woken up kuenda kukojoa usingizi ikaruka. Haka kadame karibu niangukie pale JKIA leo. pic.twitter.com/3oXXjE1efS — Mike Sonko (@MikeSonko) April 22, 2026

The video of Sonko’s interaction with the lady has caused a buzz on social media, with some suggesting that she might be Sonko’s next “side chick.”

See her photos below.

The Kenyan DAILY POST