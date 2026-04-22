Hii Itagulwa! MIKE SONKO shares a video flirting with a beautiful waitress at JKIA! See how she hurriedly gave him her phone number







Wednesday, April 22, 2026 - Former Nairobi Governor Mike Sonko has stirred reactions online after sharing a video of himself interacting with a waitress at Jomo Kenyatta International Airport (JKIA).

In the clip, Sonko is seen at a restaurant where he had stopped for tea while waiting for his flight.

He strikes up a conversation with the waitress, complimenting her beauty and leaving her visibly shy.

During the interaction, Sonko asks whether she has a boyfriend, to which she responds that she is single.

The lighthearted exchange continues, with Sonko eventually asking for her phone number, which she gives to him.

The video also shows the waitress asking for Sonko’s contact, requesting his personal number so she can reach him directly.

Before leaving, Sonko tips her, instructing her to take Ksh 2,000 and share the rest with her colleagues.

Watch the video>>> below

Just woken up kuenda kukojoa usingizi ikaruka. Haka kadame karibu niangukie pale JKIA leo. pic.twitter.com/3oXXjE1efS — Mike Sonko (@MikeSonko) April 22, 2026

The Kenyan DAILY POST