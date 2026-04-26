PHOTOs!! Tragedy as a woman is found murdered in Mariakani lodging as reports emerge that there is a serial killer on the prowl in the area







Sunday, April 26, 2026 - Police in Kilifi County have launched investigations after a woman was found murdered in a lodging in Mariakani under unclear circumstances.

The deceased, identified as Tatiannah Ayuma, was discovered lifeless inside the room, prompting a swift response from security officers and lodging staff.

Authorities now believe she may have fallen victim to a serial killer who is reportedly on the prowl in Kilifi County.

The suspected serial killer has been targeting women who peddle flesh in the area.

According to sources, the killer began his spree in Voi before moving to Kilifi, raising alarm among residents.

The Kenyan DAILY POST