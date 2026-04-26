Detectives ambush a heavily tinted Prado along Kisumu-Busia Highway - Recover a Phantom pistol (PHOTOs)







Sunday, April 26, 2026 - A team of detectives from the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) headquarters has apprehended two suspects and seized a Phantom pistol in Kisumu.

Acting on intelligence, the detectives set a strategic ambush along the bustling Kisumu-Busia Highway.

Their patience paid off when they intercepted a sleek black Toyota Prado, registration number KCB 411A, occupied by two individuals whose fate was about to take a dramatic turn.

A thorough search of the vehicle revealed a Phantom pistol, glimmering menacingly in the afternoon sun, alongside a machete snugly housed in a black sheath and three mobile phones, all potential instruments of crime.

Identified as Evans Otieno Ongere and Abel Onyango Owuor, the suspects were swiftly taken into custody.

With their arrest, an important chapter in the fight against crime was written, as the duo, along with the recovered items and the impounded vehicle, were escorted to the Maseno Police Station for processing pending arraignment.

Meanwhile, the confiscated items and the vehicle are being detained as crucial exhibits in the ongoing investigation.

Via DCI