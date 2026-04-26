OBURU ODINGA shocks his close aides after flying in witchdoctors to help him see a clear path for his political future







Sunday, April 26, 2026 - ODM party leader, Oburu Odinga, is reported to have consulted traditional healers from abroad as he seeks clarity on his political future.

According to whispers, a delegation of healers recently travelled into the country to assist him in navigating the current political landscape.

Sources claim that Oburu is concerned about disunity among the Luo community ahead of the 2027 elections.

He is said to be exploring various avenues to strengthen unity and make key decisions regarding his next political move.

The reports come at a time when Oburu is facing challenges in rallying ODM leaders following the death of his late brother, Raila Odinga.

The Kenyan DAILY POST