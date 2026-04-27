PHOTOs of CONSOLANTA GITHINJI, the beautiful campus student who died at Kileleshwa Airbnb after checking in with a LUO man - Was she murdered?







Monday, April 27, 2026 - Detectives have launched investigations into the mysterious death of 22-year-old Murang’a University student, Consolata “Connie” Githinji, who reportedly fell from the sixth floor of an Airbnb apartment in Kileleshwa.

CCTV footage captured her final moments at the apartment block.

At around 4:11am, a night guard is seen near the lift lobby.

At 4:17am, Consolata arrives with a man later identified as Tonny Odhiambo and appears to reach for the guard, who briefly walks away.

At 4:18am, the guard assists them to unlock a key box before they enter apartment C601.

Footage from inside the apartment indicates commotion at 4:32am.

The guard enters at 4:34am, exits at 4:43am, lingers briefly, then returns at 4:46am, the last time Consolata is seen alive.

It remains unclear what transpired afterward and how she ended up on the ground floor.

Detectives from the Directorate of Criminal Investigations arrived at about 6:09am and began processing the scene.

Tonny, now a prime suspect in police custody, claims the victim had been standing at a bedroom window and that he was unable to stop her from falling.

This is Consolata Githinji (Connie), a 22-year-old 4th-year student at Murang’a University.

Yesterday Around 5AM, she was allegedly pushed by her boyfriend, Tony Odhiambo, from a window on the 6th floor of an Airbnb at Kaisa Garden Apartments in Kileleshwa following an… pic.twitter.com/4btV5UFgFA — The Oligarch (@NytoP2PMwangi) April 27, 2026

He further alleged that she had expressed suicidal thoughts.

Investigations also reveal that the apartment was booked under a different name.

Records show that between 5:56pm and 3:57am, three individuals, two women and a man, had checked into the same room.

The victim’s family is demanding answers as authorities work to determine whether her death was suicide or foul play.

Below are photos of the deceased student.

The Kenyan DAILY POST