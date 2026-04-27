CCTV footage shows last moments of 22-year-old University student, CONSOLATA GITHINJI, before falling to her death from 6th floor Kileleshwa Airbnb







Monday, April 27, 2026 - CCTV footage has emerged showing the final moments of 22‑year‑old Murang’a University student, Consolata Githinji, before she tragically fell to her death from the sixth floor of a Kileleshwa Airbnb.

The surveillance clips, now under review by detectives, paint a chilling timeline of events in the early hours of Sunday, April 26.

At 4:17 a.m., Consolata is seen arriving at the apartment complex alongside 33‑year‑old Tonny Odhiambo, a man police have since identified as a person of interest.

The pair are assisted by a guard who helps them unlock a keybox before they proceed to the sixth‑floor unit.

Minutes later, shadows near the doorway suggest a commotion inside.

At 4:34 a.m, the guard enters the apartment, steps out and returns.

By 4:46 a.m, investigators say this was the last moment Consolata was seen alive before her fatal fall.

Nearly two hours later, officers from the Directorate of Criminal Investigations arrived to process the scene, capturing photographs and collecting forensic evidence.

Odhiambo later told police that he found Consolata standing on the bedroom window before she allegedly jumped.

“By the time I reacted, she jumped. I could not save the situation,” he claimed.

Authorities have since revealed that Odhiambo did not book the apartment directly, adding another layer of mystery to the case.

Detectives are now piecing together CCTV footage, witness accounts, and forensic findings to establish whether Consolata’s death was accidental or if foul play was involved.

The Kenyan DAILY POST