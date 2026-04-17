PHOTOs of ANITA MUGWERU and her KDF husband during better times! He killed her infront of their 4-year-old daughter on claims she was cheating! This LADY was beautiful







Friday, April 17, 2026 - Photos of the late Anita Mugweru and her husband, KDF officer Edwin Kaunga, taken during what appeared to be happier moments in their marriage, have surfaced online following her tragic death.

Anita, 29, was fatally stabbed by her husband during a domestic dispute in Nakuru County, in an incident that occurred in the presence of their 4-year-old daughter and a househelp.

According to reports, the suspect had confronted his wife during a heated argument over infidelity before the situation escalated.





The couple’s relationship is said to have experienced repeated conflicts, with claims that Anita had been considering leaving the marriage prior to the incident.

See photos of the couple during better times.

The Kenyan DAILY POST