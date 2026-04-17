Mchungaji alikula kondoo…. Kenyan teacher sparks debate after sharing throwback PHOTO with former student turned wife!







Friday, April 17, 2026 - A Kenyan teacher has stirred conversation online after posting a throwback photo with a female student - who later became his wife.

Taking to Facebook, the teacher shared before-and-after pictures with his partner, proudly highlighting their journey.

But the post quickly ignited controversy, with many netizens questioning the ethics of marrying a former student.

Critics raised concerns about grooming and even called on the Teachers Service Commission (TSC) to investigate the matter.

However, some social media users defended the couple, arguing that the photo alone is not proof of an inappropriate relationship.

They suggested that the two may have only started dating long after she had completed her studies.

“Maybe at that time, there was no relationship. It was just a normal teacher and student relationship. I know many have good relationships with teachers back in school,” one user commented.

Another added: “A photo is not proof of marriage or intimacy. They took the first photo as teacher and student. We also took photos with female teachers. Are we married to them?”

While some see it as a love story that blossomed naturally, others insist it raises ethical questions.

The Kenyan DAILY POST