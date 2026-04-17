Mali Safi - PHOTOs of ANITA MUGWERU, the beautiful LADY killed by her KDF husband as their 4-year-old daughter watched on claims of infidelity







Friday, April 17, 2026 - A family in Nakuru County is grieving the brutal loss of Anita Nyambura Mugweru, a 29-year-old Accountant, who was killed by her estranged husband in a shocking domestic incident.

According to police reports, the suspect, Captain Edwin Kaunga Muthoni, a Kenya Defence Forces (KDF) officer based at Gilgil Military Camp, is accused of fatally stabbing Anita during a heated argument at their home in the St Mary’s area on Tuesday, April 14th.

The incident was reported by the couple’s house help, Neume Winnie, a 23-year-old Ugandan national, who told authorities that the couple had been quarrelling over allegations of infidelity.

The argument escalated when the officer grabbed a kitchen knife and attacked Anita in the presence of their four-year-old daughter and the house help.

Efforts to save her life were unsuccessful.

Anita was rushed to Nairobi Women’s Hospital by neighbours and Good Samaritans but was pronounced dead on arrival.

Police officers from Nakuru Police Station, alongside detectives from DCI Nakuru East and crime scene investigators, visited the scene and arrested the suspect.

Family members have since revealed that Anita had previously reported threats from her husband to the police, but no decisive action was taken.

They claim he had even been arrested during the Easter holidays for issuing threats, only to be released under unclear circumstances.

The grieving family now fears that justice may not be served due to the suspect’s connections within security circles.

Further details indicate that Anita had been planning to formally end the relationship.

A family meeting had been scheduled for Saturday, April 18th, to discuss the separation, plans that were tragically cut short.

Relatives also disclosed that Anita was the primary provider, covering household expenses, including rent, and financially supporting her husband during a difficult period.

“This is not the first time she had gone through such pain,” her mother said. “We had planned to meet and help her end the relationship.”

Below are photos of the deceased lady.

Her killer husband.

The Kenyan DAILY POST