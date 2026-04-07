Old-School Vibes!! Chuka University students’ Cultural Week performance goes viral (VIDEO)







Tuesday, April 07, 2026 - A video of Chuka University students showcasing their creativity during the institution’s annual cultural week has gone viral.

In the clip>>>, students can be seen modeling as grandmothers and grandfathers - and they nailed the act to perfection.

From the carefully chosen outfits to the slow, deliberate walking styles and even imitations of elderly women sniffing tobacco, the performances were spot-on.

The presentation has wowed netizens, with many praising the students’ ability to capture the essence of old age so convincingly.

It’s a reminder that when this vocal generation isn’t protesting bad governance, they can be equally expressive and inventive - just as this cultural week at Chuka University proves.

You Might Think these are Old People But well,They Are Gen Zs from Chuka University in Kenya During a Cultural week,Being Born in Kenya should now be Considered a Congenital Deformity 😂😂😂🔥🔥💯 pic.twitter.com/FermhFfYfj — Heisenberg (@DrJuma_M) April 6, 2026

The Kenyan DAILY POST