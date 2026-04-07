Brainwashing or Respect? Nairobi preacher’s dramatic reception at JKIA divides netizens (WATCH)







Tuesday, April 07, 2026 – A video of Nairobi-based preacher, Apostle Dr. Richard Wamalwa, being received like royalty at Jomo Kenyatta International Airport (JKIA) has stirred heated debate online.

In the clip, the leader of the Enlightened Christian Gathering (ECG) - The Jesus Nation Church is welcomed by his wife and several congregants.

However, it is the moment when some members kneel before him while greeting that has set tongues wagging.

The dramatic reception has divided opinion, with critics questioning why the pastor is treated “like a god” and warning that such devotion could border on brainwashing.

Supporters, on the other hand, see it as a show of respect and honor for their spiritual leader.

Watch the video>>> below

The Kenyan DAILY POST