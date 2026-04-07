Brainwashing or Respect? Nairobi preacher’s dramatic reception at JKIA divides netizens (WATCH)

Tuesday, April 07, 2026 – A video of Nairobi-based preacher, Apostle Dr. Richard Wamalwa, being received like royalty at Jomo Kenyatta International Airport (JKIA) has stirred heated debate online.
In the clip, the leader of the Enlightened Christian
Gathering (ECG) - The Jesus Nation Church is welcomed by his wife and several
congregants.
However, it is the moment when some members kneel before him
while greeting that has set tongues wagging.
The dramatic reception has divided opinion, with critics
questioning why the pastor is treated “like a god” and warning that such
devotion could border on brainwashing.
Supporters, on the other hand, see it as a show of respect
and honor for their spiritual leader.
Watch the video>>> below
Religion...🤒🤒 pic.twitter.com/9GlC7bVr9S— KIJANA WA ATWORI 🔸 (@AtworiYa) April 5, 2026
The Kenyan DAILY POST
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