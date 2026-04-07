DRAMA as a boda boda rider confronts a broke Slay Queen who refused to pay for a ride after spending the night partying at Habanos Lounge (VIDEO)







Tuesday, April 7, 2026 - Drama unfolded after a boda boda rider confronted a slay queen who refused to pay her fare following a night out at the popular Habanos Lounge along Kiambu Road.

According to the rider, he had picked up the lady in the early hours of the morning after she spent the night at the popular entertainment spot with a male companion.

However, upon reaching her destination, the situation took an unexpected twist when she declined to settle the agreed fare.

In a video circulating online, the visibly frustrated rider is heard demanding payment, insisting that he had completed his trip in good faith and deserved to be compensated.

The confrontation quickly escalated as the lady claimed that the man she had been with earlier had promised to cover her transport costs.

Efforts to reach the said man proved futile, as her calls went unanswered, leaving her stranded in the heated exchange.

The rider, increasingly agitated, questioned her actions and called her out during the standoff, even requesting to speak directly to the man who allegedly made the promise.

The incident>>> highlights a growing concern among boda boda riders, with reports of similar cases involving intoxicated female passengers refusing to pay fares becoming more frequent, often leading to public confrontations.

Slay Queen refuses to pay for a ride after spending the night partying at Habanos Lounge pic.twitter.com/YrcXhRIVPe — DAILY POST 🇰🇪 (@dailypost_ke) April 7, 2026

Unapanda nduthi ama cab na huna pesa ya kulipa kwa nini??huyu alienda habanos sijui akaachwa huko na hakua napesa ya kulipa hata nduthi,honestly Kama huna pesa si uambie mtu huna pesa Ndo aone Kama atakusaidia si kila mtu ni mbaya ama uombe pesa kwanza before ufanyishe mtu kazi… pic.twitter.com/gRNBp8zzak — Misspreety 🤪 (@Misspreety17) April 7, 2026

The Kenyan DAILY POST