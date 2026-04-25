ODM goon, SWALEH SONKO, shares a video goofing around with a BBW lady at an Airbnb







Saturday, April 25, 2026 - Infamous city goon, Swaleh Sonko, has caused an online buzz after sharing a video goofing around with a BBW lady at an Airbnb in Nairobi West.

Swaleh, who stays in the ghetto, is seen visibly excited as he spends time with the lady at the Airbnb.

In the clip, the two appear relaxed and playful, laughing and interacting freely inside the short-stay apartment.

The video has since circulated widely on social media, attracting mixed reactions from netizens.

While some found the clip>>> entertaining and harmless, others questioned whether it was necessary to share such private moments online.

Swaleh Sonko ladies and gentlemen pic.twitter.com/JoJyj9kwsm — Pulse Reels (@Pulse_Reels) April 25, 2026

The Kenyan DAILY POST