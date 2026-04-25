“Huyu Ashachoka Na Ndoa!” - Classic car carrying bride breaks down in the middle of the road, her reaction sparks buzz (VIDEO)

Saturday, April 25, 2026 - What was supposed to be a
joyful wedding day took an unexpected turn after a classic car carrying a bride
broke down in the middle of the road.
In the video circulating online, the driver is seen trying
to jump-start the vehicle in vain as the bride looks on, appearing visibly
embarrassed by the situation.
The clip has since gone viral, attracting hilarious
reactions from social media users.
Some joked that the bride already looked tired even before
starting her marriage, while others sympathized with her over the unfortunate
incident on such an important day.
Watch the video>>> below
The Kenyan DAILY POST
Huyu Ashachoka Na Ndoa! pic.twitter.com/WMtbQAYuiZ— DAILY POST 🇰🇪 (@dailypost_ke) April 25, 2026
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