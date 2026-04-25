OBURU OGINGA tells off Governor ORENGO for declaring himself acting ODM leader - “You are mistaken”







Saturday, April 25, 2026 - Siaya Senator and ODM leader, Oburu Oginga, has strongly rebuked Governor James Orengo for attempting to undermine his role at the helm of the Orange Democratic Movement.

Speaking at a Linda Mwananchi rally in Nakuru on April 19th, Orengo accused Oburu of failing to steer the party effectively and declared that he will assume ODM’s leadership in an acting capacity until new officials are installed.

In response, Oburu has termed Orengo’s remarks as an attempt to hijack the party.

He insisted that his leadership was legitimate and duly installed, urging the Governor to keep off ODM’s affairs.

“I don’t care whether somebody goes and declares himself a party leader.”

“You can be a party leader of trees or birds, of any other party, but you certainly are not the party leader of ODM.”

“If you think you have any other way of taking this seat, then you are mistaken,” Oburu stated.

Orengo has openly questioned Oburu’s capacity to lead ODM, arguing that the party requires a hardened figure with liberation credentials similar to the late Raila Odinga.

He maintained that ODM is a political powerhouse that cannot settle for the status quo, adding that Oburu did not inherit the political instincts of his father, Jaramogi Oginga.

Oburu assumed ODM’s leadership after Raila’s death last October, but his tenure has been marred by factional battles.

He heads the wing backing a broad‑based Government, clashing with Secretary General Edwin Sifuna’s faction, which rejects ODM’s support for President William Ruto’s re‑election bid and insists Oburu’s leadership is illegitimate without a National Delegates Conference mandate.

The Kenyan DAILY POST