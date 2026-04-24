Forget POLYCARP the nails guy, Meet a Gen-Z Subaru guy who had an affair with NJUGUSH’s wife CELESTINE, leading to their divorce (PHOTO)







Friday, April 24, 2026 - A close friend of estranged celebrity couple, Njugush and Celestine Ndinda, has come forward with fresh details on what led to their failed marriage.

While a nail technician identified as Polycarp is being blamed for wrecking Njugush’s marriage, it’s now emerging that he is being falsely dragged into the controversy.

The real man behind Njugush’s failed marriage is a guy called Spice Muhuyu.

According to whispers, Spice has a habit of preying on financially stable married women.

Njugush’s wife would use nail appointments as a cover-up, and Muhuyu would pick her up.

The two would then go for secret escapades.

Njugush was fed up with his wife’s cheating behavior, although he was also flirting with other women.

Reports indicate that Cele was cheating on Njugush with "low-lifes" and kept complaining that her celebrity husband was not romantic.

She would tell friends that all Njugush thought about was investments at the expense of their marriage.

See receipts sent to blogger Edgar Obare by a close friend.

The Kenyan DAILY POST