Nowhere to hide as President RUTO is busted launching Kiharu project previously opened by MP NDINDI NYORO (VIDEO)







Sunday, April 26, 2026 - President William Ruto has come under scrutiny for taking credit for projects initiated by other leaders.

On Friday, April 24th, during his recent tour of Murang’a County, Ruto visited Kiharu constituency, where he commissioned an ICT hub and launched construction of student hostels at the Kiharu Technical and Vocational College (TVC).

Ruto presented the developments as part of his administration’s investment in Technical and Vocational Education and Training (TVET) centres.

However, critics quickly pointed out that the institution had already been officially launched a month earlier by Kiharu MP, Ndindi Nyoro.

In March 2026, Nyoro unveiled the tuition block funded by the NG‑CDF, marking the facility’s operational start.

A commemorative plaque bearing his name was installed at the time.

Controversy erupted after videos from Ruto’s visit showed the plaque covered with tape.

Locals later removed the tape, revealing Nyoro’s name, fueling claims that the President was attempting to rebrand the project as his own initiative.

Adding to the speculation was Nyoro’s absence during the president’s tour.

The two leaders have been at odds since the 2024 finance bill protests, which saw Nyoro lose his position as chair of the budget and appropriations committee.

Once considered a close ally, Nyoro has since distanced himself, openly challenging Ruto’s policies and accusing him of prioritizing personal interests over public welfare.

So Kasongo and his low IQ team decided to put black celltape on top of the commemorative plaque of Kiharu technical college that Ndindi Nyoro built and launched, so that Kasongo can launch it again. Shameless. pic.twitter.com/akvpPGIm9j — Eve Maina (@evenmaina) April 25, 2026

The Kenyan DAILY POST