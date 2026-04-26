Nowhere to hide as President RUTO is busted launching Kiharu project previously opened by MP NDINDI NYORO (VIDEO)

Sunday, April 26, 2026 - President William Ruto has come under scrutiny for taking credit for projects initiated by other leaders.
On Friday, April 24th, during his recent tour of
Murang’a County, Ruto visited Kiharu constituency, where he commissioned an ICT
hub and launched construction of student hostels at the Kiharu Technical and
Vocational College (TVC).
Ruto presented the developments as part of his
administration’s investment in Technical and Vocational Education and Training
(TVET) centres.
However, critics quickly pointed out that the institution
had already been officially launched a month earlier by Kiharu MP, Ndindi
Nyoro.
In March 2026, Nyoro unveiled the tuition block funded by
the NG‑CDF, marking the facility’s operational start.
A commemorative plaque bearing his name was installed at the
time.
Controversy erupted after videos from Ruto’s visit showed
the plaque covered with tape.
Locals later removed the tape, revealing Nyoro’s name,
fueling claims that the President was attempting to rebrand the project as his
own initiative.
Adding to the speculation was Nyoro’s absence during the
president’s tour.
The two leaders have been at odds since the 2024 finance
bill protests, which saw Nyoro lose his position as chair of the budget and
appropriations committee.
Once considered a close ally, Nyoro has since distanced
himself, openly challenging Ruto’s policies and accusing him of prioritizing
personal interests over public welfare.
So Kasongo and his low IQ team decided to put black celltape on top of the commemorative plaque of Kiharu technical college that Ndindi Nyoro built and launched, so that Kasongo can launch it again. Shameless. pic.twitter.com/akvpPGIm9j— Eve Maina (@evenmaina) April 25, 2026
The Kenyan DAILY POST
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