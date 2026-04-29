NJUGUSH cleverly dodges question about breakup with WAKAVINYE after being put on the spot on live TV

Wednesday, April 29, 2026 - Comedian Timothy Ndegwa Kimani, popularly known as Blessed Njugush, found himself in a tense moment during a live TV interview on Tuesday, April 28th, 2026.
The comedian was pressed to address the ongoing public
discussion about his separation from wife and longtime collaborator, Celestine
Ndinda, alias Wakavinye.
“Njugush, you have been trending online, and we just want to
hear from you, your side of the story, if you could just give us briefly, what
is happening with Wakavinye?” the show host asked.
Adding: “We have seen many creators coming out and saying,
you know what, if I find Wakavinye with someone else, I am going to beat them.”
“If I find Njugush with someone else, I am going to beat
them. I know it is a very sensitive topic, but give us at least something.”
“What is going on?”
However, Njugush dodged the question and instead of
addressing his personal life, he emphasized the importance of strengthening
Kenya’s creative industry.
“Let us work and make the creative economy work. Let us do
things that are going to work for the creative economy.”
“I am saying let us work on the creative economy and make
structures that are going to make this work,” he said.
The moment comes just a week after Njugush confirmed via
Instagram that he and Wakavinye had separated “after careful thought and mutual
respect.”
The announcement shocked fans, as the couple had long been
admired for their comedy, family content and successful business ventures.
The Kenyan DAILY POST
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