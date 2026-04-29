NJUGUSH cleverly dodges question about breakup with WAKAVINYE after being put on the spot on live TV







Wednesday, April 29, 2026 - Comedian Timothy Ndegwa Kimani, popularly known as Blessed Njugush, found himself in a tense moment during a live TV interview on Tuesday, April 28th, 2026.

The comedian was pressed to address the ongoing public discussion about his separation from wife and longtime collaborator, Celestine Ndinda, alias Wakavinye.

“Njugush, you have been trending online, and we just want to hear from you, your side of the story, if you could just give us briefly, what is happening with Wakavinye?” the show host asked.

Adding: “We have seen many creators coming out and saying, you know what, if I find Wakavinye with someone else, I am going to beat them.”

“If I find Njugush with someone else, I am going to beat them. I know it is a very sensitive topic, but give us at least something.”

“What is going on?”

However, Njugush dodged the question and instead of addressing his personal life, he emphasized the importance of strengthening Kenya’s creative industry.

“Let us work and make the creative economy work. Let us do things that are going to work for the creative economy.”

“I am saying let us work on the creative economy and make structures that are going to make this work,” he said.

The moment comes just a week after Njugush confirmed via Instagram that he and Wakavinye had separated “after careful thought and mutual respect.”

The announcement shocked fans, as the couple had long been admired for their comedy, family content and successful business ventures.

The Kenyan DAILY POST