Nguruwe Wewe! Heartbroken LADY calls out her deadbeat Baby Daddy, says he has never bought even pampers despite displaying a lavish lifestyle online (PHOTOs)







Wednesday, April 29, 2026 - A woman has taken to social media to call out her baby’s father, accusing him of neglecting his parental responsibilities despite living a lavish lifestyle.

According to her post, the man initially appeared supportive when she informed him about the pregnancy.

However, she claims that his behavior changed a few months later, and he has since failed to offer any form of support.

The woman further alleged that even after a DNA test confirmed he is the father, he has not contributed towards the child’s needs, including hospital bills and basic items such as diapers.

Check out her post

The Kenyan DAILY POST