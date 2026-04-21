Niko na Kutu!! A VIDEO of late Tikoker, BRIAN CHIRA’s grandmother making a weird confession causes a buzz! Hana Heshima Huyu Mama







Tuesday, April 21, 2026 - A video of the late Brian Chira’s grandmother has gone viral after she made an unexpected confession that has left social media users talking.

In the clip, the elderly woman is heard making remarks that many viewers found surprising, given her age.

“Niko na Kutu,” she is heard saying as she interacts with popular TikToker Obidan Dela.

Chira’s grandmother was not known in social circles until his death.

She has since turned into a TikToker and is often seen courting controversy and chasing clout.

At one time, she claimed that she was dating Obidan Dela, who is young enough to be her grandson.

Watch the trending video>>> below

Your grandma saying ako kutu pic.twitter.com/MfpNaDTQ0R — Boniface (@kilundeezy) April 19, 2026

The Kenyan DAILY POST