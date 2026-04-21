Tanzanian Slay Queen cornered after stealing a watch and a gold chain valued at Ksh 850,000 from an American in Nairobi Airbnb (VIDEO)







Tuesday, April 21, 2026 - A Tanzanian Slay Queen was arrested after stealing from an American national during an encounter at an Airbnb in Nairobi.

According to claims shared by social media personality Madollar Mapesa, the woman is accused of taking a watch and a gold chain valued at approximately Ksh 850,000.

Reports indicate that the woman had booked a lavish Airbnb alongside a colleague, where the incident is said to have occurred.

In a video circulating online, the woman is seen making frantic phone calls after police were reportedly called to the scene.

Watch the video>>> below

The Kenyan DAILY POST