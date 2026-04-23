NJUGUSH’s ex-wife, CELESTINE NDINDA, reacts to cheeky comment about her nails amid claims she cheated with her nail technician, POLYCARP (LOOK)







Thursday, April 23 2026 - After comedian, Timothy Kimani, better known as Njugush, confirmed the end of his marriage to Celestine Ndinda, popularly known as Wakavinye, curious netizens have flocked to her Instagram page with playful remarks.

While Wakavinye has yet to publicly address the separation, reports suggest that the marriage crumbled following allegations of an affair with her nail technician, Polycarp.

The rumors have only fueled online chatter, with fans closely scrutinizing her social media activity.

In one of her latest posts, a follower left a cheeky comment complimenting her manicure.

“Kucha ziko smart, who nailed you?” The remark, clearly loaded with double meaning, quickly caught attention.

Surprisingly, she liked the comment.

That simple gesture has left tongues wagging, with netizens debating whether it was a playful acknowledgment or a subtle response to the swirling allegations.

The interaction has since gone viral, adding yet another layer of intrigue to the couple’s high‑profile breakup.





The Kenyan DAILY POST