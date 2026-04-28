Nairobi Is One Big Bedroom - Kenyan LADY’s hand PHOTO exposes cheating boyfriend after another LADY identifies him (LOOK)







Tuesday, April 28, 2026 - A Kenyan lady was left heartbroken after sharing a photo of her boyfriend’s hand on X and asking if anyone recognized him before she bought him a World Cup jersey.

In the viral post, she uploaded a picture of her hand clasped in his, captioned: “Before I buy that World Cup jersey does anyone know this hand? Speak now or forever hold your peace!”

Shockingly, another woman responded, not only identifying the hand but also revealing the man’s name.

“Oh my days! Patrick, small world for sure,” she wrote.

When pressed on how she recognized him, the woman explained that the watch he was wearing was a gift she had bought for him for his last birthday.

That revelation stunned netizens, with many concluding that Patrick had been caught red‑handed, quite literally.

Well, from the looks of it, Patrick may not be getting that World Cup jersey after all.

The Kenyan DAILY POST