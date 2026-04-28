“Anataka kunikula juu ya job ya 10K” - Young jobless LADY calls out headteacher at a private school for denying her a job after she rejected his advances! Ni Karembo (PHOTOs)







Tuesday, April 28, 2026 - A young Kenyan lady has called out a headteacher at a private school for attempting to take advantage of her.

According to the lady, she had applied for a job at the school, hoping to overcome her long struggle with unemployment.

However, she claims the headteacher began making advances towards her, which she rejected.

When she later followed up to find out whether she had been shortlisted, she was informed that the position had already been given to someone else.

The lady maintained that she could not compromise her dignity for a job that pays only Ksh 10,000 per month.

Check out her tweet.

The Kenyan DAILY POST